Police to hold bicycle marking events after increase in number of thefts in Leamington

Police in Leamington will be running more bicycle marking events after an increase in the number of thefts in the town.

Leamington Police have said: “We would urge people to use a good quality D-lock with at least a Sold Secure Gold rating to secure their bikes in public or at home.

“We will be running bike marking events again, so keep an eye on this page for information and dates for these.”