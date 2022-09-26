Police trace Audi driver who allegedly fled the scene after crashing in Rugby
Police have traced an Audi driver who allegedly fled the scene after crashing in Hillmorton.
Last week, we shared Warwickshire police’s appeal - and today the force said: "Thank you to everyone who share our appeal to identify a driver we wanted to speak to after a vehicle left the scene of a collision in Hillmorton, Rugby on September 17. Following our appeal we have identified the man."
It is reported that the vehicle collided with a parked car, a fence and a garage at 4am.