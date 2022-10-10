Police track down Warwick man who made multiple malicious 999 calls – but he still carried on after a home visit
He has now been cautioned for malicious communication
A man from Warwick has been cautioned for calling 999 and shouting abuse at police on multiple occasions.
Police said he made 25 calls to the emergency number in which he was rude to call handlers, so officers went to his house to warn him about his behaviour - but he continued so they went back to arrest him.
He was later cautioned for malicious communication.