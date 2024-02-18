Police tracked drunk driver to his home after he left the scene of crash in Rugby
The driver had crashed his Renault Megane into a tree in Percival Road.Officers from Warwickshire OPU found him asleep in bed at his address and he was arrested after he failed a breath test.
The legal limit is 35ug.
In custody the driver blew 123ug and was detained overnight for Interview.
The driver also had a revoked refused driving licence and the car’s MOT had expired in August 2023.