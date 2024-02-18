Register
Police tracked drunk driver to his home after he left the scene of crash in Rugby

The driver had crashed his Renault Megane into a tree in Percival Road.Officers from Warwickshire OPU found him asleep in bed at his address and he was arrested after he failed a breath test.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
Police tracked a drunk driver to his home after he left the scene of a crash in Rugby last night (Saturday, February 18).

The driver had crashed his Renault Megane into a tree in Percival Road.

Officers from Warwickshire OPU found him asleep in bed at his address and he was arrested after he failed a breath test.

The legal limit is 35ug.

In custody the driver blew 123ug and was detained overnight for Interview.

The driver also had a revoked refused driving licence and the car’s MOT had expired in August 2023.