Police trying to track down witnesses after man exposes himself outside shop in Leamington

Officers are trying to track down a woman who may have witnessed the incident.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

Police officers are trying to track down witnesses after a man exposed himself outside shop in Leamington.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the incident, where it is alleged a man exposed himself outside of Mint Velvet on the Parade in Leamington at around 3.50pm on last Thursday (March 30).

A spokesperson from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are appealing for a witness to an incident of exposure to come forward to assist with our investigation.

"We have reason to believe that this was witnessed by a female who was with a young child at the time and we are keen to speak with this female.

“If you believe you can help us with this investigation please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 23/13554/23.”

Information can also be reported to Warwickshire Police at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report

People can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
