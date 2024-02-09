Police urge people to be extra vigilant after spate of burglaries in Hillmorton and Cawston
Police are urging people in Rugby to be vigilant to help ‘beat the burglars’ as investigations continue into a spate of burglaries.
Homes in Hillmorton, Cawston and surrounding areas have been targeted for car keys to high-power, expensive vehicles.
The burglars have also made untidy searches of properties looking for jewellery and cash. The timings are anywhere between 6.30pm in the evening through to the early hours of the morning.
A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “If you have seen any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in your area, we are reminding you to be vigilant and take all safety measures you can.
“These include locking your vehicles, applying steering wheel locks, putting keys into faraday pouches. Close your windows and curtains, look out for your neighbours and any suspicious activity in the area.”
Police want people to submit CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage of people acting suspiciously or vehicles driving up and down the road.
If you see someone acting suspicious in your area or you have an incident to report, contact the police on 101, 999 or online.
If you have footage, send it to DC Rebecca Naughton [email protected]
