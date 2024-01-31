Police want to speak to Brinklow motorcyclist about alleged offence
“If you have any information contact Warwickshire Police on 101”
Police are appealing for help in identifying this motorcyclist in Brinklow.
He was seen riding along Coventry Road around 1pm on Saturday 27 January 27.
He is believed to have links to Coventry and Warwickshire.
Police would like to interview him about an alleged offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
If you have any information that could help, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting PC James Watson WRSU reference: C0003/24/0011