Police are appealing for help in identifying this motorcyclist in Brinklow.

He was seen riding along Coventry Road around 1pm on Saturday 27 January 27.

He is believed to have links to Coventry and Warwickshire.

Do you recognise this driver?

Police would like to interview him about an alleged offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.