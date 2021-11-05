Police want to speak to these men in connection with a rape in Leamington

Police are appealing for help after a woman was raped at a property in Leamington.

The incident happened in the early hours of October 15.

Police have reviewed CCTV and now want to speak to the men in these photos who may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Pete Sherwood from Leamington CID said: “This is a significant investigation into the rape of a woman.

“I’m particularly interested in identifying these men who we believe may be able to help with our investigations.

“I’d urge the people in these photos to come forward or anyone who knows them or has any other information that could help with our enquiries to contact Warwickshire Police.”

Any information which may help in the investigation can call police on 101 quoting incident 102 of 15 October 2021.