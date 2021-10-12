Police want to speak to these men in connection with a violent incident in a Leamington bar

Police in Leamington have issued CCTV images of three men they want to speak to following an alleged incident of violent disorder at a bar in Leamington.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Monday 4 October at around 1am.

Officers want to speak to the males in the CCTV images as they believe they have information that could help their investigation.

Police in Leamington have issued CCTV images of three men they want to speak to following an alleged incident of violent disorder at a bar in Leamington. The two photos on the left are of the same person.

One of the males has tattoos on his arm and was wearing a distinctive football shirt with “BULLDOG 1” on the back.

If you recognise the men, or have any information that could help, call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12 of 4 October 2021.