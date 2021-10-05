Police want to speak to these two men about violent attacks in Leamington and Rugby.

Officers said Tyler Godfrey, 28, may have information about offences of assault causing Actual Bodily Harm. The latest incident took place in Rugby on October 1.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that Godfrey is currently residing in the Rugby area.

Julius Thomas (left) and Tyler Godfrey

"He has a distinctive tattoo over his eyebrow.

"If you see Godfrey, please call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should report this through the Warwickshire Police website or call 101 quoting incident 115 of 1 October 2021."

The other person police are looking for is 29-year-old Julius Thomas.

It is believed that he may have information which could assist enquiries in connection with an offence of Actual Bodily Harm that took place in Leamington on October 2.

Julius Thomas

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Thomas is described as black, 6ft 3 in height, of slim build and with short black hair and beard. He usually wears glasses.

"He is known to frequent Leamington Spa and Rugby.

"Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should report this through the Warwickshire Police website or call 101 quoting incident 64 of 2 October 2021."

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.