Police want to speak to these two men in connection with alleged robberies at two Rugby shops
Shopkeepers were reportedly threatened with violence as the robbers walked out of the stores without paying
Officers believe they may have information that can help with their enquiries.
Officers believe they may have information that can help with their enquiries.
Both incidents happened on Wednesday, August 17.
Warwickshire Police said: "The first was at a shop on Rugby’s Scholar’s Drive. Two people allegedly asked for tobacco and cigarettes before walking out without paying.
"When challenged by a shop worker, one of the people allegedly verbally abused them.
"Then at a shop on Main Street in Newbold two people reportedly demanded tobacco and cigarettes while threatening a shop worker with violence if they did not comply.
"If you know the men in these images, please call us on 101, citing Crime Reference: 23/35536/22."