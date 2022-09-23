Police want to speak to these two men in connection with alleged robberies at two Rugby shops

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) in connection with alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.

Officers believe they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both incidents happened on Wednesday, August 17.

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) who may be able to assist with enquiries into alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.

Warwickshire Police said: "The first was at a shop on Rugby’s Scholar’s Drive. Two people allegedly asked for tobacco and cigarettes before walking out without paying.

"When challenged by a shop worker, one of the people allegedly verbally abused them.

"Then at a shop on Main Street in Newbold two people reportedly demanded tobacco and cigarettes while threatening a shop worker with violence if they did not comply.

"If you know the men in these images, please call us on 101, citing Crime Reference: 23/35536/22."

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) who may be able to assist with enquiries into alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.