Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with alleged robberies at two Rugby shops

Shopkeepers were reportedly threatened with violence as the robbers walked out of the stores without paying

By The Newsroom
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:39 pm

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) in connection with alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.

Officers believe they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday, August 17.

Most Popular

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) who may be able to assist with enquiries into alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.

Warwickshire Police said: "The first was at a shop on Rugby’s Scholar’s Drive. Two people allegedly asked for tobacco and cigarettes before walking out without paying.

"When challenged by a shop worker, one of the people allegedly verbally abused them.

"Then at a shop on Main Street in Newbold two people reportedly demanded tobacco and cigarettes while threatening a shop worker with violence if they did not comply.

"If you know the men in these images, please call us on 101, citing Crime Reference: 23/35536/22."

Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) who may be able to assist with enquiries into alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.
Police want to speak to these two men (pictured) who may be able to assist with enquiries into alleged robberies at two Rugby shops.