Police believe these man may have information about an unprovoked attack that took place outside Dodo Pizza on Warwick Street in Leamington around 3.30am on August 7.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with an unprovoked attack in Leamington.

"Do you recognise the two men pictured? We believe they may have information," said Leamington Police.