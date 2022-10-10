Police want to speak to these two men in connection with an unprovoked attack in Leamington
Officers believe they may have information about the attack – which happened two months ago
The victim was attacked outside Dodo Pizza in Warwick Street around 3.30am back on August 7.
"Do you recognise the two men pictured? We believe they may have information," said Leamington Police.
"The men or anyone who recognises them should contact us quoting incident 243 of 9 August."