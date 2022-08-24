Police want to speak to this man in connection with criminal damage in Warwick - have you seen him?
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who may have information about an incident which happened in Warwick earlier this month.
Officers want to speak to 27-year-old Sean Lilley as they believe he may be able to help them with their investigation in to a criminal damage incident that took place on August 14.
He is described as white, with short brown hair and facial hair.
He also has links to the Warwick and Stratford areas.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should report it online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/