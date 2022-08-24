Police want to speak to this man in connection with criminal damage in Warwick - have you seen him?

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to speak to 27-year-old Sean Lilley as they believe he may be able to help them with their investigation in to a criminal damage incident that took place on August 14.

He is described as white, with short brown hair and facial hair.

He also has links to the Warwick and Stratford areas.