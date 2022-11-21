Police want to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incident in south Warwickshire

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to about an indecent exposure incident in Stratford.

Officers were called to the canal towpath around 3pm on Saturday November 12 following a report of a man exposing himself.

"We'd like to speak to the man pictured below as we believe he may have information that could help with our ongoing investigation," said Warwickshire Police.

Investigating officer PC Paige Adams said: “We appreciate the photo of the man isn't the best but I'm hoping someone will be able to help us identify him.

"We know there were several people in the area at the time and we're asking any of them to come forward if they saw anything or recognise the man."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to get in touch on our website quoting incident 220 of 12 November.