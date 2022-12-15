Register
Police want to speak to this Rugby man with links to Nuneaton after weekend assault

Have you seen Daniel Fitzpatrick?

By Lucie Green
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 2:35pm
Daniel Fitzpatrick.
Police would like to speak with a Rugby man as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries into an assault which happened over the weekend.

32-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick lives in Rugby and is known to have connections to Nuneaton.

He is a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall and of a medium build.

If anyone has seen Fitzpatrick or knows of his whereabouts, visit Warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 358 of December 10. Telephone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.