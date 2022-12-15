Police want to speak to this Rugby man with links to Nuneaton after weekend assault

Police would like to speak with a Rugby man as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries into an assault which happened over the weekend.
32-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick lives in Rugby and is known to have connections to Nuneaton.
Advertisement
He is a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall and of a medium build.
If anyone has seen Fitzpatrick or knows of his whereabouts, visit Warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 358 of December 10. Telephone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.