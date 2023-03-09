Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police want to trace mystery man who claimed to be an off-duty police officer at Warwick crash scene

The crash involved two cars.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:40pm

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man claimed to be off-duty police officer at Warwick crash scene.

The incident happened on Myton Road around lunchtime last Friday (March 3).

An unknown man is reported to have walked into the road and two cars were involved in a collision close to the Banbury Road junction.

Most Popular
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man claimed to be off-duty police officer at Warwick crash scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man claimed to be off-duty police officer at Warwick crash scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man claimed to be off-duty police officer at Warwick crash scene.

While details were being exchanged, a second man approached them and showed a black wallet stating he was an off-duty police officer.

He then looked into one of the vehicles before both he and the man who walked into the road left separately towards Banbury Road.

The man who stated he was an off-duty police officer is described as white, with a dark beard and around 5ft 7in tall.

He was thought to be wearing a black cap and black Parka-style jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the road between 12.45pm and 1.05pm to call 101 quoting crime reference 23/9663/23.