Police want to trace these men after electrical equipment was stolen and damage caused at Leamington phone shop
Police have issued this image of four men they want to trace after electrical equipment was stolen and damage caused at a phone shop in Leamington's Parade.
The incident happened at around 4.20pm on October 12.
Warwickshire Police said: "Anyone who knows the males or has any information should contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.
"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Popular
Advertisement
“Please quote incident 258 of 12 October 2022.”