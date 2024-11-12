Police want to trace victim of assault who was attacked by gang in Rugby
A witness contacted police around midnight after seeing a man being assaulted by a group of men in Hillmorton Road near the junction with Rainsbrook Avenue.
Following the assault, the offenders and victim left in two cars.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
A police spokesman said: “We’re still trying to locate the victim of the assault to check he is safe and well.
“Anyone with information that can help us locate the victim can call us on 999. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”