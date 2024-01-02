Register
Police warning public not to approach Rugby man still wanted in connection with serious assault

Anyone who sees Freeth is asked to call 999 immediately
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Police are warning people not to approach this Rugby man still wanted on connection with a serious assault.

Officers are asking residents to get in touch immediately if they see Marc Freeth, 46, who also has links to Northamptonshire.

Police believe he may be in Northampton.

Anyone who sees Freeth is asked to call 999 immediately.

And anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit http://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime citing crime reference 23/54665/23.

http://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../officers-appeal.../