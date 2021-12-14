Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Rugby

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Rugby earlier this month.
A police spokesperson said: "On 7 December at 7.50am a man entered the front garden of a property in Grosvenor Road, stole a bicycle and rode off towards Clifton Road.
"The man is described as white, with brown hair and of slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black padded coat with a tartan style lined hood.
"The bike stolen is a blue and grey Muddy Fox mountain bike.
"If you recognise the man pictured, please call 101 quoting incident number 120 of 9 December 2021."