Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Rugby

Police would like to speak with this man.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Rugby earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: "On 7 December at 7.50am a man entered the front garden of a property in Grosvenor Road, stole a bicycle and rode off towards Clifton Road.

"The man is described as white, with brown hair and of slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black padded coat with a tartan style lined hood.

"The bike stolen is a blue and grey Muddy Fox mountain bike.