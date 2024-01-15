Police would like to speak with this man as part of investigation into series of burglaries in Warwickshire

Nathan Clark, 36, may have information which could assist officers following a string of burglaries at building sites in the north of the county.

Police would like to speak with Nathan Clark (pictured) as they investigate a series of burglaries in Warwickshire.

