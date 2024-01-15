Police would like to speak with this man as part of investigation into series of burglaries in Warwickshire
Nathan Clark, 36, may have information which could assist officers following a string of burglaries at building sites in the north of the county.
Police would like to speak with Nathan Clark (pictured) as they investigate a series of burglaries in Warwickshire.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime quoting crime reference 23/50357/23.