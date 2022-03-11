Police's hilarious report after boy racers speeding at over 100mph in south Warwickshire villages failed to spot them

Two uninsured drivers decided to race each other at speeds over 100mph around south Warwickshire villages. Photo by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

Two uninsured drivers decided to race each other at speeds over 100mph around south Warwickshire villages.

The problem for them was that they didn't notice that police officers were watching their every move.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as they were both uninsured, both vehicle were seized.

The incident started when Warwickshire Rural Crime Officers were conducting night time patrols around the Newbold on Stour area following several local business burglaries.

Their report on social media was so good, we felt we had to print it in full. Here it is:

"Recently officers from the RCT conducted night time patrols around the Newbold on Stour area following several local business burglaries.

"These patrols generally include a mix of "roaming" and "static" activities where we focus on the road networks used by offenders while also attending any suspicious incidents reported by the public.

"On one such static point along the A3400 in Alderminster, Warwickshire at around 1.30am, we spotted a White Mercedes-Benz and a black Audi heading towards Shipston. Both vehicles were clearly in a hurry to get somewhere as the 30mph limit seemed more discretionary than anything.

"Now I wouldn't suggest for a second that our fully marked TOYOTA Hilux was in any way a "covert" vehicle (being the largest car in the Warwickshire Police fleet) but somehow both drivers failed to spot us as they drove past at a fair rate of knots.

"With our interest piqued and having watched one too many Fast & Furious films we decided to drop in behind the two cars and see how things developed.

"Well......as expected, both cars continued to drive well in excess of the posted speed limit through the village.

"Mr Audi driver then overtook Mr Mercedes on the edge of the village, much to the disgust of Mr Mercedes. Mr Mercedes then pulled out to overtake Mr Audi who accelerated himself, Both vehicle travelling side by side towards Newbold on Stour easily in triple digit speeds at this stage.

"Having witnessed all we needed, we hit the big blue button on our truck...on came the brake lights of both vehicles, the faint sound of two grown men whimpering in the air. Both vehicle eventually came to a stop in Newbold.

"We decided to deploy that most classic of traffic officer opening questions to both drivers "any idea why I might have stopped you this evening sir"?

"Thankfully both drivers were able to identify why we'd stopped them with both stating they were sorry and just trying to get home from work. Unfortunately, neither driver had informed their insurance companies that they used their cars for commuting to and from work. Both vehicles were seized and drivers reported for the offences.

We continued our patrols for the rest of the night without incident thankfully.