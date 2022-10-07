Princethorpe pub landlady jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder

The landlady of a pub in Princethorpe has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Police were called to the Three Horseshoes pub in Princethorpe on the afternoon of May 21 after multiple reports of someone being stabbed.

Luisa Santos is understood to have attacked the victim in the pub with a knife – causing her to suffer two stab wounds in her back and hip – before the incident continued into the pub car park.

Pub landlady Luisa Santos has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Advertisement

Officers attended the scene and Santos, of High Town, Princethorpe, was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH (section 18) and subsequently charged with attempt murder.

The victim – a woman in her late teens – was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery to ensure there were no further internal injuries.

At an earlier hearing, Santos had pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, but following a four-day trial, Santos was found guilty by a majority verdict of attempt murder.

And today (Friday October 7) at Warwick Crown Court the 47-year-old was jailed for a decade and ordered to serve a minimum two thirds of the sentence by the judge.

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gareth Morgan said: “This attack was entirely unprovoked, and the victim was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries.

“It was witnessed my numerous people in the pub at the time and could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life.”

“Although this was an isolated incident, great teamwork meant we were able to quickly arrest Santos and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation for their dedication and commitment throughout.”