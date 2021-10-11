Prison for Leicester man caught trying to drive heroin and crack cocaine into Rugby

Jacob Rainbow.

A man who was found attempting to bring heroin and crack cocaine into Rugby has been jailed.

Rugby Proactive CID intercepted 22-year-old Jacob Rainbow on February 3 when they stopped a car on Manor Road.

Officers believed the car was being used in the supply of drugs - and their suspicions were confirmed when they found crack cocaine and heroin inside.

Rainbow, of Martival in Leicester, was promptly arrested and admitted his involvement in the criminal enterprise.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

Rainbow has now been jailed for two years and eight months.

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was part of ongoing efforts to target the supply of class A drugs in Rugby.