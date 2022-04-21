Prison for Rugby man after police discover cocaine and cannabis during raid

File image.

Sam Morgan, aged 24 of Grendon Drive Rugby appeared at Warwick Crown Court last Wednesday.

On November 2020 23, police raided a property on Grendon Drive – seizing cocaine and cannabis along with cash, scales and mobile phones.

The phones were found to show messages related to the supply of Class A and B controlled drugs.

Morgan was later charged with the offences and subsequently pleaded guilty at court.

Last Wednesday he was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A Cocaine and Class B Cannabis.

Investigating officer Det Con Matthew Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We welcome the custodial sentence which reflects the serious nature of the offence committed.