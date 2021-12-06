Prison for Rugby man who damaged property and then did not complete his unpaid work

Max Gall.

A young Rugby man has been told there was ‘a very crude method’ of getting the message home to him that when courts impose orders, they expect them to be complied with.

And to make sure Max Gall got the message he had been given earlier this year, a judge at Warwick Crown Court ordered him to serve two months of a suspended sentence he had received.

Gall (20) of Hunter Street, Rugby, had admitted breaching the six-month suspended sentence he had been given in March for damaging property.

On that occasion the court heard that in January a house in Clifton Road, Rugby, was being renovated and had scaffolding up outside and building materials in the garden.

The occupier was in bed when he was disturbed by a loud noise and went down to see Gall in the garden with something in his hand, having smashed the outside pane of the double-glazing.

The police were called and Gall, who had caused £400 of damage, was arrested shortly afterwards.

He was originally charged with attempting to burgle the house, but his plea of not guilty to that was accepted by the prosecution after he admitted damaging the property.

Despite being subject to an earlier suspended sentence for burglary at the time, Judge Anthony Potter had decided to give him another chance by imposing another one.

As part of that suspended sentence, Gall was ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work.

By the beginning of October he had completed just 22 of the hours, but another judge, Judge Barry Berlin, adjourned the case for two months to give him time to complete the order.

Appearing back in front of Judge Potter, Gall accepted he had still not done all of the work.

The judge told him: “Judge Berlin made it pretty clear in October that you had to co-operate with probation. You had at that stage 18 hours to do, and you have managed about half of that.”

Gall protested: “I went there to complete my last day last Sunday, but they told me I wasn’t on the list. I pleaded with them but they wouldn’t let me.”

But Judge Potter remarked: “That was leaving it to the last minute, when you had had two months. You have had two months to reflect on your actions. You have wasted everyone’s time.”

And ordering him to serve two months of the suspended sentence, Judge Potter told him: “You have been given a number of chances. I gave you a chance in March, notwithstanding that you were in breach of a suspended sentence.

“You have had your warnings, and you don’t seem to have taken Judge Berlin’s warning in October very seriously, because you have not done your hours.

“I am afraid it’s going to be a very crude method of ensuring you know that when courts impose orders, they expect them to be acted upon.