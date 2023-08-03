Prison for Warwickshire burglar who stuffed pockets and 'jingled' as he fled

He broke into a house and helped himself to a Rolex wristwatch and an array of premium power tools

A Nuneaton burglar who was said to ‘jingle’ as he fled after he helped himself to a Rolex wristwatch and an array of premium power tools has been jailed.

On the evening of Thursday February 9, a Nuneaton homeowner left for work and, when returning the following afternoon, he noticed items had been moved around his house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also felt a draft and, on walking to the back of the house, noticed that a window had been forced open and then a rear door also opened.

Sam Proctor

The homeowner then discovered that a Rolex wristwatch and several expensive power tools were missing.

Officers investigated and quickly linked the burglary to an account they had received that day of a man walking through another resident’s garden with his pockets so full of items that he was ‘jingling’.

The man was quickly recognised by a Nuneaton detective as 33-year-old Sam Proctor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And when his home on Nuneaton’s Gilfil Road was searched, officers found the clothes and trainers he had been seen wearing on the day.

Proctor was arrested and in interview it was explained to him that the Rolex he had taken was of great sentimental value.

He declined to comment when asked where it was and concluded by saying: “I didn’t do none of those that you’re alleging I’ve done.”

At Warwick Crown Court on July 28, Proctor was jailed for three years and ordered to pay £222 to the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Gore said: “It is extraordinary that a very small number of people feel they can invade someone else’s home and help themselves to other people’s things.

“We know how upsetting this is for victims and that’s why, as a force, we are prioritising catching burglars.