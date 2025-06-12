"Prison is the best place for him": Leamington policeman's damning words about thief

A Leamington policeman has responded to the sentencing of a persistent thief by saying “prison is the best place for him”.

Martin Smith, 50 of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after he plead guilty to five theft from motor vehicle offences, one offence of going equipped to steal and also for refusing to conduct a drug test in custody.

Leamington Police have said: “During the course of 2025 we have seen a rise in thefts from cars in which a large number had their windows smashed and items stolen from inside.

"Forensic and CCTV evidence eventually lead Safer Neighbourhood Team officers to Smith and he was arrested by officers from the team.”

Martin Smith. Credit: Leamington Police

PC Lake from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team added: "I'm pleased that Mr Smith has been sentenced to prison and I hope he spends the next 24 weeks contemplating his offending behaviour with a view to mending his ways. I'm in no doubt that prison is the best place for him and for the people of Leamington. We as a team wont stand for offending on this sort of scale, and will be monitoring him closely on his release."