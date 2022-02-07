Project launched to make streets safer across North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth

A Safer Streets Project has been launched across the county and a series of meetings has been lined up following feedback from women and girls about places where they don't feel safe.
The project is being run by EQuIP, the Equality & Inclusion Partnership and partners in Warwickshire, with the aim of reducing violence against women and girls and to help create an environment where everyone feels safe in public spaces.
A spokesperson said: "EQuIP is seeking to engage with community members and organisations to better understand any concerns and issues you may have. We are focusing on locations in the county where women and girls have told us they feel unsafe and will be hosting an an online event to capture your views in Nuneaton & Bedworth and North Warwickshire."
The online event takes place on Monday, February 14, from 10.30am to noon. It will take place on Zoom and you will get joining instructions via email after signing up via: https://bit.ly/3GyddbxEvents for the other parts of the county take place later in the same week.