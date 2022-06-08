Projects aimed at boosting safety and preventing crime across Warwickshire receive more than £500k in grants

File image.

In total the Commissioner’s Grants Scheme for 2022/23 is providing £539,175 of financial support to over 60 projects which support his agenda to reduce crime, support victims and make communities safer.

They range from road safety initiatives to projects to support victims of domestic abuse, youth inclusion projects designed to deter young people away from gang-related violence and County Lines. Awards range in size from £1,200 to £25,000, with some organisations benefitting from multiple grants.

The funding also includes awards to the Community Safety Partnerships which work across the county.

When the funding for other support services commissioned by Mr Seccombe is also taken into account, it means that more than £2 million is being spent across the year on targeted programmes in Warwickshire to help victims of crime, promote community safety and to support the rehabilitation of people with substance misuse problems, a key driver of crime.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Each year my Commissioner’s Grants Scheme helps to support a wide range of projects which work across the county to reduce crime, support victims and make communities safer.

"This year is no different and it was particularly gratifying to be able to host many of those receiving funding, enabling me to hear first-hand about their work and to thank them on behalf of Warwickshire residents.

“These organisations play a vital role in supporting the work of Warwickshire Police to reduce crime and ensure that victims have the very best support to cope and recover from the effects of crime when it does occur. In many cases the projects also enable communities to play their own part in building a safer county for us all.

“I’m delighted to be able to give more than 60 grants this year and I look forward to visiting each initiative across the course of the year to see for myself the progress they are making in local communities.”