Prolific Leamington paedophile is likely to spend rest of his life behind bars after 50 years of offending
Surinder Blah, 72, first caught the attention of detectives in 2020 when a man raised concerns over Blah’s behaviour in the 1960s.
Because these concerns related to a time when Blah was living in Leamington, Warwickshire Police took responsibility for the investigation.
In a police interview Blah – who now lives on Orchard Way, Uxbridge - denied what the man had said entirely, branding it a ‘malicious allegation’.
In the wake of that investigation, two more people came forward – including a woman who Blah had started to abuse when she was seven.
The woman told detectives how Blah had continued to abuse her through the years and into adulthood.
She also identified another woman, whom Blah had abused when she was aged between 11 and 17.
This victim was found to be living abroad, but she assisted detectives by providing an online statement and later by flying to the UK to attend an in-person interview.
Blah was arrested at his Uxbridge address in July 2021 and in a police interview he once again denied any offences.
At the time of the arrest, officers seized digital devices which were later found to contain extreme pornography and indecent images of children.
For his offences against the two women, and for the images found on his digital devices, Blah was subsequently charged with: • Three counts of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. • Eight counts of indecent assault. • Six counts of rape. • One count of making indecent photographs of children.
On Monday October 21, at Warwick Crown Court, Blah was sentenced to 31 years in prison.
He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register, which he will remain on for the rest of his life.
The detective who led the case, DS Nicola Norris, said : “I would like to thank the survivors of Blah’s abuse for their bravery and strength in coming forward.
“Some of you reading this may be survivors of abuse that happened many years ago.
“I hope seeing this case gives you the strength you need to contact us so we can help you and hold your abuser to account.
“We are here for you and we want to get justice on your behalf.
“I also hope this sends a clear message to perpetrators who might believe they have got away with it.
“There’s a good chance that one day you’ll get a knock at the door and it’ll be us.
“We will do everything in our power to hold to you account.”
Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Kendall said: “Blah’s prolific offending made this an incredibly complex and in-depth case.
“DS Norris and her colleagues have worked tirelessly to secure these convictions and they have also been there with the victims throughout this long process, providing support and reassurance.
“I know this has meant a great deal to them, and her efforts, both with the investigation and with the support of survivors, demonstrate Warwickshire Police at its best.”