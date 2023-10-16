‘Prolific’ Leamington shoplifter jailed after admitting multiple thefts

She was finally caught out while trying to steal around £400 worth of items from a supermarket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “prolific” Leamington shoplifter has been jailed for four-and-a-half months after admitting multiple thefts.

Jane Storey was arrested by officers at a supermarket on the Leamington Shopping Park on Tuesday afternoon (October 10).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after she was stopped by security guards having tried to steal around £400 worth of items from the store.

Jane Storey

In interview she admitted to several other theft offences over a six-month period stretching back to April from shops in Leamington and Stratford.

The items she stole included a set of pans, a kettle, fountain pens, vodka, and bottles of perfume.

Storey, of Charlotte Street, was charged with seven counts of theft from a shop and pleaded guilty when she appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Wednesday (October 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 39-year-old was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail and made to pay £190 in compensation.

Inspector Simon Ryan, head of the Warwick District Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Storey is a prolific shoplifter who has been carrying out thefts across Leamington and Stratford for several months now.

“She has stolen hundreds of pounds worth of goods and committed this latest offence having recently been given a suspended sentence for theft. It is only right she has now been given a custodial sentence after narrowly avoiding one.