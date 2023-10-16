‘Prolific’ Leamington shoplifter jailed after admitting multiple thefts
A “prolific” Leamington shoplifter has been jailed for four-and-a-half months after admitting multiple thefts.
Jane Storey was arrested by officers at a supermarket on the Leamington Shopping Park on Tuesday afternoon (October 10).
It came after she was stopped by security guards having tried to steal around £400 worth of items from the store.
In interview she admitted to several other theft offences over a six-month period stretching back to April from shops in Leamington and Stratford.
The items she stole included a set of pans, a kettle, fountain pens, vodka, and bottles of perfume.
Storey, of Charlotte Street, was charged with seven counts of theft from a shop and pleaded guilty when she appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Wednesday (October 11).
The 39-year-old was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail and made to pay £190 in compensation.
Inspector Simon Ryan, head of the Warwick District Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Storey is a prolific shoplifter who has been carrying out thefts across Leamington and Stratford for several months now.
“She has stolen hundreds of pounds worth of goods and committed this latest offence having recently been given a suspended sentence for theft. It is only right she has now been given a custodial sentence after narrowly avoiding one.
“I hope this sends a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated and we will work closely with business owners to make sure that anyone who attempts to do so will be identified and, where possible, brought to justice.”