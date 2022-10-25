Coventry Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Street View.

Dwight Fenton, 33, of Central Avenue, Nuneaton, was wanted for stealing £400 worth of bedding from a shop in Regent Street in the town last month.

The operation last week saw officers from the Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team carrying out plain-clothed patrols targeting shoplifters.

They spotted Fenton on Tuesday, October 18 and arrested him. Enquiries linked him to three other shoplifting offences between September 10 and October 17 where hundreds of pounds of alcohol, make-up and clothing were stolen.

Fenton appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ on 19 October 19 and was jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to four counts of theft.

