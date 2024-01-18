He appeared in court this week and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific thief who stole in Leamington and Kenilworth has now been jailed.

Aaron Palmer, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday January 17).

He was jailed for 24 weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Palmer. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and one count of fraud by false representation.

On December 1, 2023 a car was broken into in Leamington and a jacket and wallet stolen.

The owner of the items contacted police after receiving a text message from his bank telling him someone had attempted to use his card.

Later that day Palmer went into a shop and attempted to use the card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After it was declined the shop worker informed the town’s CCTV operators who informed police.

They caught up with Palmer, who was wearing the stolen jacket, in The Parade and arrested him.

Palmer was also convicted of five theft offences. On three occasions on two days in December he stole toiletry gift sets totalling more than £400 in value from a shop in Leamington.

On 29 December he stole six bottles of spirits from a shop in Kenilworth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 10 January, Palmer was caught on CCTV stealing a parcel from outside a house in Leamington.

When police arrested him again on January 16, Palmer told officer he knew they had been looking for him and had been hiding.

Following his sentencing, PC Barney Tandy, from Warwickshire Police said: “Aaron Palmer is a repeat offender who clearly has no respect for the law. I’m pleased he has now been brought to justice.”

“I would like to thank members of the public, businesses and CCTV operators who provided information and footage that helped us catch Palmer.

"This an excellent example of the community working together to ensure a prolific offender faced the consequences of his actions.