Prolific thief who stole in Leamington and Kenilworth has been jailed
A prolific thief who stole in Leamington and Kenilworth has now been jailed.
Aaron Palmer, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday January 17).
He was jailed for 24 weeks.
The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and one count of fraud by false representation.
On December 1, 2023 a car was broken into in Leamington and a jacket and wallet stolen.
The owner of the items contacted police after receiving a text message from his bank telling him someone had attempted to use his card.
Later that day Palmer went into a shop and attempted to use the card.
After it was declined the shop worker informed the town’s CCTV operators who informed police.
They caught up with Palmer, who was wearing the stolen jacket, in The Parade and arrested him.
Palmer was also convicted of five theft offences. On three occasions on two days in December he stole toiletry gift sets totalling more than £400 in value from a shop in Leamington.
On 29 December he stole six bottles of spirits from a shop in Kenilworth.
On 10 January, Palmer was caught on CCTV stealing a parcel from outside a house in Leamington.
When police arrested him again on January 16, Palmer told officer he knew they had been looking for him and had been hiding.
Following his sentencing, PC Barney Tandy, from Warwickshire Police said: “Aaron Palmer is a repeat offender who clearly has no respect for the law. I’m pleased he has now been brought to justice.”