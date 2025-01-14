£1,000 reward: Do you know where Rugby man Osirus Jones is?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reward is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity to help find Rugby man Osirus Jones.

Jones, 21, is described as a 6ft 3in tall, mixed-race male with a large build and long dreadlocks, as well as a beard.

He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his conditions.

If you see Jones, call the police immediately on 999.

Crimestoppers is not the police, but an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

The reward is for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Osirus Jones.

Crimestoppers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their website or by phone.

If you know where Jones is or can help police locate him, contact the police through their online reporting tool or call 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigating officer is PC 1870 Panesar.