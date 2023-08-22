£1,000 reward put forward as search continues for man in connection with south Warwickshire stabbing

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge

A £1,000 reward has been put forward as police continue to search for a man in connection with a stabbing in south Warwickshire.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "We would like to speak to Wagstaff in connection with a reported stabbing in a property on Lodge Road in Stratford on August 10.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.

"Crimestoppers are not the police – they are an independent charity who guarantee complete anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

"The reward is from Crimestoppers for information the charity exclusively receives and passes onto the police that leads to the arrest and charge of Wagstaff."

Crimestoppers are available 24/7 via their website www.crimestoppers.org.uk or by phoning the charity’s national Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can also be provided directly to the police.