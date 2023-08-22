Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

£1,000 reward put forward as search continues for man in connection with south Warwickshire stabbing

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

A £1,000 reward has been put forward as police continue to search for a man in connection with a stabbing in south Warwickshire.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.

Warwickshire Police said: "We would like to speak to Wagstaff in connection with a reported stabbing in a property on Lodge Road in Stratford on August 10.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.
The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the efforts of Warwickshire Police to locate wanted man Keith Wagstaff by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.

"Crimestoppers are not the police – they are an independent charity who guarantee complete anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

"The reward is from Crimestoppers for information the charity exclusively receives and passes onto the police that leads to the arrest and charge of Wagstaff."

Crimestoppers are available 24/7 via their website www.crimestoppers.org.uk or by phoning the charity’s national Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can also be provided directly to the police.

"If you see Wagstaff we would urge you to call 999 immediately," added Warwickshire Police.