£1,000 reward to find man wanted for alleged sexual assault in Nuneaton

A £1,000 reward is being offered to find a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Nuneaton.

Police want to locate Jayaram Rajasekar in relation to an incident in a shop in Camp Hill.

The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

The reward is for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Rajasekar. Ask for a reward code when you initially contact the charity either via their website or when you call 0800 555 111.

Jayaram Rajasekar.

Anyone who sees Rajasekar should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately or contact Crimestoppers to stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward.

If you know where Rajasekar is or can help us locate him, make a report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The investigating officer is DC 2455 Cairns.