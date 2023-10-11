£30k of cocaine off streets of Rugby after man arrested by police
Plain clothed detectives seized £30k of cocaine and £2,000 after stopping a car in York Street, Rugby yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) afternoon.
The detectives from Rugby Proactive CID were carrying out patrols targeting drug dealing in the town when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.
They followed the vehicle and saw a known drug user get into it before getting out a few seconds later.
When the detectives tried to stop the car in York Street the driver fled on foot before being detained. A search uncovered 22 street deals of cocaine and cash.
A search of a nearby house linked to the arrested man led to the seizure of a quarter kilo of cocaine along with more cash.
The 19-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Detective Constable Gary Hammond from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a significant quantity of drugs, which was likely heading for the streets of Rugby. Bad news if you’re a local drug user but great news for local people who are tired of the impact drug dealing and drug use has on their communities.”