£30k of cocaine off streets of Rugby after man arrested by police

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Plain clothed detectives seized £30k of cocaine and £2,000 after stopping a car in York Street, Rugby yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) afternoon.

The detectives from Rugby Proactive CID were carrying out patrols targeting drug dealing in the town when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

They followed the vehicle and saw a known drug user get into it before getting out a few seconds later.

The haul discovered in Rugby.The haul discovered in Rugby.
The haul discovered in Rugby.

When the detectives tried to stop the car in York Street the driver fled on foot before being detained. A search uncovered 22 street deals of cocaine and cash.

A search of a nearby house linked to the arrested man led to the seizure of a quarter kilo of cocaine along with more cash.

The 19-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Detective Constable Gary Hammond from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a significant quantity of drugs, which was likely heading for the streets of Rugby. Bad news if you’re a local drug user but great news for local people who are tired of the impact drug dealing and drug use has on their communities.”