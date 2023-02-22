Puppy rescued after police raid south Warwickshire house suspected of breeding dogs without a licence

Officers found two puppies at the address and seized one of them, before passing them over to the RSPCA due to welfare concerns

A puppy has been rescued after police raided a south Warwickshire house suspected of breeding dogs without a licence.

Officers found two puppies at the address and seized one of them, before passing them over to the RSPCA due to welfare concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The raid took place last week at a house in Bidford-on-Avon by licensing officers from Stratford-on-Avon District Council, who were accompanied by Warwickshire Police and the RSCPA.

A puppy has been rescued after police raided a south Warwickshire house suspected of breeding dogs without a licence.

A council spokesperson said: "Two puppies were found at the property, one of which has been seized and is now in the care of the RSPCA due to welfare concerns.

"Further investigations into this matter are ongoing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Christopher Kettle, legal and community safety portfolio at the district council, said: “The council’s duty is to ensure animals are treated humanely, responsibly, and with respect. Breeders are licensed to ensure that they keep good standards for the animals and adhere to the high standards in the legislation. This ensures that bitches are not overbred and kept in good health and conditions, and that puppies are raised in the correct manner giving purchasers reassurance.

“We would like to remind members of the public that the council ‘won’t hesitate’ to take action against people breeding dogs without a licence and will continue to work with partners to crack down on illegal dog breeding in the district.”

The law requires a licence to be held by anyone running a business which breeds and advertises dogs for sale (even if it is just one litter), and/or anyone breeding three or more litters of puppies to sell in any 12-month period (unless they can show that none of the puppies have been sold as puppies or adults).

No puppy should be sold without being seen with the mother, must be a minimum of eight weeks old and be microchipped and have had its first vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement