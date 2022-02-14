Puppy stolen from car at a country park has been found dead near Lutterworth

A beloved puppy stolen from a car at a country park has been found dead days later in a village near Lutterworth.

The body of Fudge, a four-month-old cocker spaniel, was discovered by a horrified walker in Gilmorton just after 1pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Fudge was found in a wooded area at the end of Church Lane in the Harborough district village four days after he was stolen.

Four-month-old cocker spaniel Fudge.

Police have launched an investigation into the young dog’s theft and death.

Fudge was pinched from the car park at Fosse Meadows Country Park at Sharnford, near Broughton Astley, at about 9.45am last Wednesday (February 9).

The owner was devastated to find the rear windscreen of his black Vauxhall Astra had been smashed and the puppy stolen from his crate.

Today shocked Lisa Dean, who runs locally-based animal welfare group Beauty’s Legacy, told the Harborough Mail: “One of our team scanned for a microchip and sadly confirmed that the puppy found dead in Gilmorton was Fudge.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.

“We currently have no idea how he ended up there as there were no visible signs of any physical trauma so it is unlikely he had been hit by a vehicle.

“We do know that poor Fudge had not been there for very long.

“Fudge’s family are understandably distraught, as was the member of the public who discovered him and the team who worked so hard with the puppy’s family throughout,” said Lisa.

“We will continue to work with Leicestershire Police in an attempt to get to the bottom of exactly what happened to Fudge.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows or saw anything relating to the abduction of Fudge or how his body came to be in Gilmorton to urgently contact the police or Beauty’s Legacy in complete confidence.

“Fudge’s family are naturally heartbroken - this was a shocking, cruel thing to do and it beggars belief.

“But they would also like to thank everyone for their kindness and support throughout their terrible ordeal of the last few days.

“We also ask that if any one sees any posters up for Fudge to kindly remove them.”

Fudge’s owner had just left the puppy in his car for a few minutes last Wednesday morning when the opportunist thief struck and took him.

PC Michael Payne said when the puppy was stolen: “Fudge’s owners are absolutely devastated that he has been taken and are desperate for his return.

“As part of our investigation, I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this theft to get in touch,” said PC Payne.

“We know that the park is busy at this time of day with dog walkers.

“So we are hoping that someone may have been seen something connected to this incident and will contact us with the information they have.”

If you have any information you are being urged to contact police on 101 or online at www.leics.police.uk quoting 22*79856.