Quad bike gang in balaclavas leave cyclist unconscious in the road after forcing him off his bike

A gang of quad bike and motorbike drivers in balaclavas left a cyclist unconscious on the road after causing him to fall off his bike.

The cyclist was travelling down Station Road in Whitacre Heath, Coleshill, at about 3pm on March 30 when the gang came round the corner on the wrong side of the road in the opposite direction.

This caused the cyclist, a man in his 60s, to fall from his bike, and suffer a head injury. He lost consciousness despite wearing a helmet.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The gang, made up of quad bike and motorbike riders, did not stop and left the scene. A passing motorist stopped and gave first aid to the cyclist while calling 999.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Warwickshire Police said: "The quad bike and motorbike riders were reportedly wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered by helmets or balaclavas.

"If you saw anything that can help us identify the riders of the quad bike and motorbikes, or have dashcam footage that can assist our investigation, contact us citing Incident 235 of 30 March:

