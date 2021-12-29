Racial abuse, spitting and punching - three Rugby women launch drunken attacks on police over Christmas weekend

File image.

Police were subject to vile attacks over the Christmas weekend in a string of incidents which have seen three Rugby women arrested.

An officer was allegedly spat at in Nuneaton custody block by a woman who had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man at a property in Rugby in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelika Lisowicz, 32, of Lawford Road, Rugby was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 12 January.

Later on in the day officers reported being spat at when they responded to a report of man being assaulted and racially abused at a hotel in Rugby.

A 35-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, committing a racially aggravated public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.

She has been bailed until January while enquiries continue.

And in another incident, detention staff at Nuneaton police station were allegedly racially abused by a woman after she had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man at a pub in Rugby.