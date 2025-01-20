Rape investigation: Teenage girl attacked in 'extremely concerning' incident at Nuneaton Train Station toilet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rape investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was reportedly attacked in a toilet at Nuneaton Train Station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Sunday’s incident, which took place just before 6pm, is ‘extremely concerning’.

Detective Inspector Owen Fell from Warwickshire Police said: “This is an extremely concerning incident and we’ve launched a thorough enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re studying CCTV from the site and other places in the town we believe the victim and suspect visited.

Nuneaton Train Station.

“We believe they were together in the afternoon before the attack took place, going into at least one pub in the town and to Riversley Park. We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or concerning to get in touch with us.”

Contact 101 if you have any information or to speak to someone anonymously, contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.