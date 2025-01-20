Rape investigation: Teenage girl attacked in 'extremely concerning' incident at Nuneaton Train Station toilet

A rape investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was reportedly attacked in a toilet at Nuneaton Train Station.

Police said Sunday’s incident, which took place just before 6pm, is ‘extremely concerning’.

Detective Inspector Owen Fell from Warwickshire Police said: “This is an extremely concerning incident and we’ve launched a thorough enquiry.

"We’re studying CCTV from the site and other places in the town we believe the victim and suspect visited.

Nuneaton Train Station.Nuneaton Train Station.
“We believe they were together in the afternoon before the attack took place, going into at least one pub in the town and to Riversley Park. We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or concerning to get in touch with us.”

Contact 101 if you have any information or to speak to someone anonymously, contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

