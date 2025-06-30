A man has been arrested after reports of a suspect aiming a firearm at a bus and moving traffic in Leamington tonight (Monday).

When officers detained the man, with the assistance of Warwick District Council community wardens, they found what appears to be an imitation firearm on him.

"The male is currently in custody and under investigation for possession of an imitation firearm," said Leamington Police.

Talking about the incident they added: "This evening officers from Leamington Spa Police station have detained a male and completed a stop and search after information was received that the male had aimed what appeared to be a firearm at a bus and moving traffic on Kenilworth Road.

"Unarmed officers quickly reacted in the first instance and arrested the male swiftly with the assistance of Warwick District Council community wardens."