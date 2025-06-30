Reports of man 'aiming firearm at bus and moving traffic' in Leamington – man arrested

By News Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2025, 23:26 BST
A man has been arrested after reports of a suspect aiming a firearm at a bus and moving traffic in Leamington tonight (Monday).

A man has been arrested after reports of a suspect aiming a firearm at a bus and moving traffic in Leamington tonight (Monday).

When officers detained the man, with the assistance of Warwick District Council community wardens, they found what appears to be an imitation firearm on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The male is currently in custody and under investigation for possession of an imitation firearm," said Leamington Police.

A man has been arrested.placeholder image
A man has been arrested.

Talking about the incident they added: "This evening officers from Leamington Spa Police station have detained a male and completed a stop and search after information was received that the male had aimed what appeared to be a firearm at a bus and moving traffic on Kenilworth Road.

"Unarmed officers quickly reacted in the first instance and arrested the male swiftly with the assistance of Warwick District Council community wardens."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice