Reports of man brandishing knife at members of the public and motorists in Stratford

A man has been arrested after reports of someone brandishing a knife at members of the public and motorists in Greenhill Street, Stratford, last night (Monday).

Warwickshire Police said today (Tuesday) that a 32-year-old from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The added: "Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident can go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/forms/tell-us-something-seen-heard/

"Please quote incident 42 of 8 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

In a separate incident, a boy has been arrested, and drugs and a knife seized, after officers responded to a report of people breaking into an abandoned building in Stratford.

Police were called to the report of the incident in Guild Street at 3.23pm yesterday (Monday April 8).

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers located a suspect and after searching him seized cannabis, cash, and a large knife.

“A 17-year-old boy from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.