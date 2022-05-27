Residents advised to call 999 if they see wanted man who is believed to be in Rugby

The most recent picture of Joslin.

The 40-year-old was released from prison in London on Tuesday, May 24, but has failed to comply with the conditions of his licence and is now wanted by officers.

Police said Joslin has previous links to the Nuneaton area but officers believe he might be in Rugby at present.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of average build and is thought to walk with a limp.

Joslin is believed to have shaved his beard off.

The last time he was seen, he was understood to have been wearing a dark coloured jumper together with grey joggers.