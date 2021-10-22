Residents urged to be vigilant after spate of car key burglaries across south Warwickshire

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of car key burglaries across south Warwickshire.

In recent weeks, car key burglaries have been reported in Stratford, Alcester, Wellesbourne, Snitterfield and Southam.

Police said several of the offences are being treated as linked, with most incidents occurring overnight.

The incidents have mainly involved offenders breaking into houses and taking keys, before stealing cars from the driveway.

Officers say high powered vehicles including VW Golfs, BMWs and Audis have been the main targets in the most recent spate of offences.

Det Sgt Sarah Wolsey from Leamington CID said: “At this time of year, unfortunately we often do see a slight increase in house burglaries and vehicle crime and sadly we have had a number of car key burglaries reported to us in the south of the county recently.

“We understand the distress and inconvenience that these offences can cause to victims, and we are doing all we can to prevent and investigate these crimes.

"Officers routinely patrol these areas and there has already been and will continue to be increased patrols in the area over coming weeks.

"Taking a few crime prevention measures can help to make a difference in vehicles being targeted.

"While we are doing all we can to catch those responsible, we would also ask for the public's help to make it even more difficult for offenders.

"And if you do see any suspicious behaviour, please report it to us.”

Warwickshire Police have issued the following advice for residents:

~ a well-lit home gives the impression someone is in - use timer switches to turn lights on when you are out

~ keep your keys/key fob and valuables out of sight always ensure doors and windows are locked and if you have a home alarm, set it when you go out and when you go to bed fit a high quality alarm to your vehicle

~use additional security systems such as immobilisers and visible security locks

~ lock your garden gates and side entrances

~ don’t leave tools lying around in the garden that could be used to break in to your home

~ if you have gates on your property, keep them locked where possible install security lights

~ always take keys with you when leaving the vehicle unattended

~ in cold weather, do not leave your engine running while you wait inside for the windscreen to defrost.