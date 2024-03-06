Rewards of £10,000 for men wanted in connection with murder of Ben Daly in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crimestoppers has issued a new appeal for information in connection to the murder of Ben Daly in Leamington last year.

The charity is offering rewards of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the three men wanted in connection with the murder.

Kevin Vucini (aged 25), Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’ (aged 21) and Rrezon Cengu (aged 22), all originally from Albania, are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions following Ben’s death in Leamington in the early hours of Thursday August 10, 2023.

Ben Daly.

A murder investigation was launched after the 30-year-old was found with a gunshot wound on Ranelagh Terrace. It is believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close a little earlier.

Ben was taken to hospital where he died.

All three men have links to Essex and possibly London, and Cengu has ties with Luton.

Members of the public are being advised not to approach them but to contact the police or Crimestoppers if they wish to stay anonymous.

Vucini (front) Carrica and Cengu (back).

Crimestoppers – which is independent of the police – is supporting the investigation by offering three rewards of up to £10,000 for information its exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu.

The rewards are available for three months and are due to expire on June 4, 2024.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “Due to the significant risks involved, it’s important that Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu are found to face questioning over the tragic murder of Ben.

“Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous.

Vucini.

“If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward. Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals.

“Our charity is here for you if you do not want to speak to the authorities directly and prefer not to give your personal details. Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees you stay completely anonymous.

“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for Ben’s loved ones.”

Reward terms

Carrica.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward.

Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using its anonymous online form or Fearless.org for young people or by calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 will qualify

The rewards will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111.

If contacting via the anonymous online form, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used and a reward code must be requested on initial contact.

These rewards are available until June 4 2024 as rewards offered for specific cases generally expire after three months.