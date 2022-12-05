Rise in keyless car thefts in Rugby prompts winter warning from police

“Thieves are particularly targeting luxury cars – including Range Rovers and Mercedes”

Thefts are on the rise.

A rise in keyless car thefts in Rugby has prompted a warning from police.

Rugby Police say thefts have been recorded in Coton Meadows and Strawberry Fields estates, Brownsover and the villages surrounding the town.

Thieves are particularly targeting luxury cars – including Range Rovers and Mercedes.

Follow these tips.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to catch the perpetrators and present them to the courts. In the meantime, if your car has keyless entry – please make sure you are following our tips (attached).”

Alec Reeder, performance lead at Aviva General Insurance, said claims for stolen keyless vehicles are twice as likely as those for for non-keyless vehicles.

