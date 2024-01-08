Register
Robber who threatened Warwick shop worker and demanded money has been jailed

He was jailed for 26 months.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
A robber who threatened a shop worker in Warwick and demanded money has been jailed.

Danny Warner, 20, of Birmingham Road, Stratford was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court for one count of robbery and one count of failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Danny Warner been jailed for 26 months for stealing cash during a robbery at a shop in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PoliceDanny Warner been jailed for 26 months for stealing cash during a robbery at a shop in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Warwickshire Police said the court heard Warner entered the shop in West Street, threatened the shop worker and demanded money from the till. The offence happened on February 22, 2023.

He fled with more than £300 in cash.

The following day, Warner handed himself in at a police station in Banbury, claiming he had committed the offence.

Following this he refused to cooperate with the investigation and CCTV footage from the store was required to secure a charge.

PC Max Christmas from Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and we welcome the sentence handed down at court.”